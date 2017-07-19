Bunge cutting costs, restructuring on weak agricultural markets

July 19 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd said on Wednesday it was cutting costs and restructuring its global operations in response to tough market conditions.

Bunge, which was targeted for a possible takeover by commodities trader Glencore Plc in May, said it will cut capex spending targets for 2018 and 2019 and warned that its second quarter profit would fall below the low end of a range of analyst estimates. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Tom Brown)