DuPont settles lawsuits over Teflon-making chemical leak
Feb 13 DuPont said on Monday it agreed to pay $670.7 million in cash to settle several lawsuits related to a chemical leak from a plant in West Virginia.
(Adds dropped dollar symbol in headline and second bullet) Oct 25 Bunge Ltd : * Reports third quarter results * Q3 net sales $17.29 billion versus $15.62 billion year-ago * Q3 earnings per share $1.92; Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.08 * Current market environment, shaped most notably by the severe U.S. drought, has been and will continue to be volatile * Q3 earnings per share view $2.17, revenue view $17.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Says remain on track to reach planting target of approximately 70 thousand hectares of sugarcane this year * Sees operating mills at full capacity in the 2013 crop year with lower unit production costs. * Says "global grain demand will continue to be met by a variety of products from different geographies" * Source text * Further company coverage
* Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd reports a 5.73 percent passive stake in Enerplus Corp as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2knRUj3) Further company coverage:
* General Electric Co - Co and Aluminium of Greece signed a 10-year agreement to implement digital smelter solutions for AOG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: