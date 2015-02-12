CHICAGO Feb 12 Bunge Ltd, one of the
world's largest agricultural trading houses, reported
fourth-quarter profit Thursday that was well below analysts'
expectations due to $80 million of hedging losses.
Bunge earned a net profit of $82 million, or 56 cents a
share, compared with $115 million, or 78 cents, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, earnings per share were $1.20, down
from $1.35 a year earlier. Analysts had expected $2.51,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue dropped to $13.898 billion from $16.375 billion.
Analysts had expected $16.72 billion.
A year earlier, the company, which trades, transports and
processes grain around the world, said it expected to have a
strong fourth quarter due to record U.S. harvests.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Bernadette Baum)