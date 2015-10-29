UPDATE 1-Politics weigh as Korea's KEPCO eyes the Toshiba nuclear option
* U.S., Korean political uncertainty not helping (Adds KEPCO comment, debt)
CHICAGO Oct 29 Grain trader Bunge Ltd reported a lower quarterly profit on Thursday due to weaker results in its sugar, fertilizer and food and ingredients businesses.
Net income available to shareholders in the third quarter fell to $229 million, or $1.56 per share, from $284 million, or $1.90 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding discontinued operations and other charges, adjusted net income was $1.24 per share, down from $1.31 a year ago. Analysts expected earnings of $1.56 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue dropped to $10.79 billion from $13.68 billion, below analysts' estimates for $12.64 billion.
Bunge's stock price is down about 13 percent this year. Shares of rival Archer Daniels Midland are down about 10 percent.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek)
* U.S., Korean political uncertainty not helping (Adds KEPCO comment, debt)
SEOUL/PARIS, March 24 South Korea's KEPCO , the likeliest suitor for Toshiba Corp's troubled nuclear business, is holding off from making an approach because of question marks over the scale of damage at the unit and political uncertainty in both South Korea and the United States, people with direct knowledge of the matter say.