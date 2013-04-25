April 25 Agribusiness group Bunge Ltd reported higher-than-expected quarterly results on Thursday, helped by a jump in sales of sugar & bioenergy products.

Bunge, one of the world's largest agricultural trading houses, earned $170 million in the first quarter, up from $84 million a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.15 per share, topping the average analyst estimate of 92 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue totaled $14.79 billion, beating Wall Street's expectations of $13.99 billion.

Sales of sugar & bioenergy products rose 26 percent.

Bunge is among the four large players known as the "ABCD" companies that dominate the flow of agricultural goods around the world. The others are Archer Daniels Midland Co, Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus Corp.

Bunge shares closed at $68.30 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago and Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)