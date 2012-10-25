Hundreds of Uber drivers in Qatar go on strike after price cuts
DOHA, Feb 13 Hundreds of drivers with ride-hailing service Uber in Qatar went on strike on Monday for the second time in a year to protest against fare cuts.
CHICAGO Oct 25 Agribusiness firm Bunge Ltd's quarterly profit more than doubled, boosted by 15 percent growth in volumes.
New York-based Bunge, among the top sugar and ethanol producers, reported net earnings of $297 million, up from the $140 million it earned a year ago.
Net sales for the quarter rose 10 percent to $17.29 billion.
Feb 13 DuPont said on Monday it agreed to pay $670.7 million in cash to settle several lawsuits related to a chemical leak from a plant in West Virginia.
* Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd reports a 5.73 percent passive stake in Enerplus Corp as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2knRUj3) Further company coverage: