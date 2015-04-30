(Adds details, background)
April 30 Bunge Ltd, one of the world's
largest agricultural trading houses, reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong margins
from soybean crushing and oilseed exports.
The company also said oilseed processing margins improved in
Brazil and Argentina in the first quarter and should remain good
through September.
Oilseed processing is part of Bunge's agribusiness, which
brought in 73 percent of sales in the quarter ended March 31.
Chief Executive Soren Schroder said soybean harvests in
South America were historically large and farmers in Northern
Hemisphere were expected to plant large crops, which should
drive high asset utilization later in the year.
Large harvests have provided good opportunities for
agricultural traders to make money out of their bread-and-butter
business of transporting, storing and selling grain.
Last month, Goldman Sachs raised its rating on Bunge to
"buy", citing the best macro environment for the company in
years.
Bunge reported net profit available to shareholders of $249
million, or $1.67 a share, for the first quarter, compared with
a loss of $27 million, or 18 cents, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned $1.58 per share, above analysts'
average estimate of $1.14, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales dropped 19.7 percent to $10.81 billion, missing
the average analyst estimate of $13.16 billion.
