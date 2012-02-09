* Bunge says too early to worry about Black Sea grain

* Traders eye Russia, Ukraine crops due to cold weather

* USDA keeps output estimates unchanged for both countries

CHICAGO, Feb 9 Agricultural processor Bunge Ltd. on Thursday shrugged off concerns about potential weather damage to grain crops in the Black Sea region, a major wheat exporter.

Grain traders have been keeping a close eye on conditions in Ukraine and Russia due to worries extremely cold and dry weather could hurt output.

"It is early" in the growing season, Bunge Chairman and Chief Executive Alberto Weisser said on an earnings conference call. "We are not yet concerned."

Ukraine's state weather forecaster expressed greater concern about grain production, saying a cold snap had killed most of the winter barley and winter rapeseed crops and seriously -damaged wheat crops in its eastern and southern regions. [ID: nL5E8D942N]

Russia's state forecaster, the Hydrometeorological Centre, warned Russia's south would continue to face extreme frosts in the coming days. [ID: nL5E8D99Q3]

Both countries have broached the possibility of new export restrictions this year to preserve domestic supplies but have so far abstained from imposing limits.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a monthly crop report issued on Thursday, kept its forecast for wheat production in Ukraine and Russia unchanged from January. (Reporting By Tom Polansek; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)