By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Feb 11 Bunge Ltd is seeking to
complete the delivery of a rejected cargo of French wheat to
Egypt through legal action against the country's state grain
buyer, the global trader's chief executive said on Thursday.
Bunge started legal proceedings against Egypt's grain
importing body, the General Authority for Supply Commodities
(GASC), after the cargo was turned away at delivery in December
for containing too much of a fungus called ergot.
The company said on Tuesday that the wheat met Egypt's
specifications for ergot and that inspectors appointed by the
government had cleared the cargo when it was loaded on a boat
for shipment.
"Their rejection of the cargo does not make any contractual
sense," Bunge CEO Soren Schroder told Reuters. "We just want to
execute the contract."
The company filed the legal challenge in an administrative
court in Egypt for the purpose of "protecting our legal rights
under a contract which we have executed on according to the
conditions," he said after Bunge reported lower-than-expected
quarterly earnings.
Bunge's cargo is still waiting to get into Egypt, Schroder
said. He added that he did not know why ergot had become a trade
issue.
Traders have said a power struggle between government bodies
in Egypt has fueled confusion in global grain markets about the
fungus.
Egypt's ministry of supplies and GASC had assured traders
their wheat could contain up to 0.05 percent ergot, even as the
agriculture ministry said it would categorically reject all such
shipments.
On Sunday, Egypt's ministries of supply and agriculture held
a joint press conference to affirm that they would accept all
shipments with less than 0.05 percent ergot.
Bunge is "working with the Egyptian authorities and GASC to
find a solution to this as quickly as possible," Schroder said
of the legal challenge.
Such disputes are "very rare in global trade and they
typically always get sorted out in an amicable way," he said.
Dan Sumner, a distinguished professor of agricultural and
resource economics at the University of California, Davis, said
it appeared Bunge was trying to take a stand by going to court.
"You can imagine Bunge wanting to send a signal: 'We're not
going to put up with this,'" Sumner said.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek)