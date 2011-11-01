* Joint venture involves Indonesian palm plantation

* Subject to approval of regulators, shareholders

Nov 1 Agricultural processor Bunge Ltd (BG.N) said on Tuesday it is making its first investment in the palm oil industry by acquiring a 35 percent stake in an Indonesian company.

Bunge Agribusiness Singapore Pte Ltd, a subsidiary, plans to form a joint venture with PT Bumiraya Investindo, the Indonesian palm plantation subsidiary of PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk (AISA.JK) (TPS Food), Bunge said.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The transaction is subject to approval by TPS Food shareholders and regulatory approvals in Indonesia.

Bunge, based in White Plains, New York, is the world's largest oilseed processor and among the top sugar and ethanol producers.

Shares in Bunge closed down 1.2 percent at $61.01 on Tuesday and were unchanged in extended trading. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Richard Chang)