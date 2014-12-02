(Clarifies that figures refer to sales in markets overall in
last paragraph)
By Jane Xie and Dmitry Zhdannikov
SINGAPORE/LONDON Dec 2 Swiss trading house
Mercuria has moved to become a significant player in the marine
fuel market by hiring a team of close to 40 former employees
from the once-largest supplier, traders and sources close to the
matter said on Tuesday.
The bankruptcy of Denmark's OW Bunker, which had controlled
around 7 percent of the global shipping fuel market and employed
more than 600 people, has given Mercuria an
opportunity to beef up its business shortly after it acquired
the physical commodities unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
The hiring of OW Bunker traders will help integrate
Mercuria's existing fuel oil business, trading cargoes typically
in sizes of 20,000 tonnes, and the sale of fuel in smaller lots
to be delivered to ships, which take only up to around 5,000
tonnes per delivery.
Traders estimated that OW Bunker used to sell and trade up
to 300,000 tonnes of marine fuel, also known as "bunker", in
South Korea and Japan every month, and a similar volume in
Singapore.
Mercuria has launched a bunker business in North Asia by
hiring 17 former OW Bunker staff, an employee who has been
absorbed said.
The team is led by Joon Kim, the former branch manager of OW
Bunker South Korea, the source said. It includes 10 traders
overseeing bunker trading in South Korea and Japan, new markets
for the Swiss firm.
Mercuria is also seeking to hire 11 to 12 employees in
Singapore, adding to its current team of three traders, a second
source at the Singapore office said.
In Singapore, the world's biggest market for bunker fuel, it
is in competition with other cash-rich traders and suppliers,
including OW Bunker's main competitor World Fuel Services, to
grab a bigger market share.
Mercuria may also add staff in Greece, another source said.
Current monthly bunker fuel sales volumes are around 3.5-3.6
million tonnes in Singapore and a total of around 1.1-1.2
million tonnes in South Korea and Japan.
(editing by Jane Baird)