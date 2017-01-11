(Adds commentary and detail)
By Roslan Khasawneh
Jan 11 The Maritime and Port Authority of
Singapore (MPA) expects 2016 sales of bunker fuel for ships to
rise to a record for a second consecutive year, with early
estimates showing volumes increased 7.7 percent to 48.6 million
tonnes, it said on Wednesday.
This compares with the 45.2 million tonnes sold in 2015.
"It's really no surprise we broke the record, 2016 was a
strong year for Singapore bunkers," said a Singapore-based
bunker fuel trader who declined to be identified as he is not
authorised to speak to the media.
Volumes of marine fuels sold in Singapore averaged 4.1
million tonnes a month in 2016, compared with 3.8 million tonnes
a month in the previous year.
Despite the challenges faced by the shipping industry last
year, "maritime Singapore sustained its position," said Andrew
Tan, chief executive of the MPA, adding 2017 would be another
pivotal year in light of continued uncertainties facing the
industry.
The growth in bunker sales follows a 6.3 percent increase in
annual vessel arrival tonnage which reached 2.66 billion gross
tonnes in 2016, the highest in at least five years, the MPA
said.
Total cargo tonnage handled in the city-state was also at
its highest level since at least 2012, up 3 percent over 2015 to
593.3 million tonnes.
Estimates of container throughput, however, remained
unchanged from the previous year at 30.9 million twenty-foot
equivalent units (TEUs) in 2016, said the port authority.
(Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Mark Potter)