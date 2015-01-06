BRIEF-China Distance Education Holdings announces restructuring of Zhengbao Yucai
* China Distance Education Holdings Limited announces restructuring of Zhengbao Yucai
Jan 6 Bunzl Plc
* Acquisition
* Expands safety business in north America
* Agreed to acquire a safety business in US with acquisition being completed at beginning of January
* Revenue in year ended 31 December 2014 is expected to be approximately $100 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China Distance Education Holdings Limited announces restructuring of Zhengbao Yucai
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: