June 25 Bunzl Plc

* Trading is consistent with expectations at time of interim management statement in April

* At constant exchange rates group revenue growth for H1 period is expected to be approximately 6%, due to underlying revenue growth of about 2% and the positive impact of acquisitions

* All of the business areas are expected to show positive underlying revenue growth and improved operating margins for the period

* As previously announced, the company's reported results at actual exchange rates will be negatively affected by foreign exchange translation