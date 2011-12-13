* Expects constant forex revenue growth of over 6 pct

* Sees underlying 2011 revenue growth of about 3.5 pct

* Says operating margin improved

* Says M&A pipeline positive (Adds details, background)

LONDON, Dec 13 - British business supplies distributor Bunzl said on Tuesday it expected to report 3.5 percent growth in full-year underlying revenue and flagged earnings growth by pointing to an improvement in the group's operating margin.

"Overall trading has been consistent with expectations at the time of the interim management statement in October," the company said in a statement, adding that at constant exchange rates revenue growth was expected to be over 6 percent.

FTSE 100 listed Bunzl, which supplies supermarkets, hospitals and hotels with products ranging from carrier bags to toilet rolls, said it had announced ten acquisitions this year at a cost of 185 million pounds.

"They are integrating well and the current environment for acquisitions remains positive with a promising pipeline," the company said. "Bunzl's strong cash flow and balance sheet should continue to enable the company to take advantage of appropriate opportunities."

Shares in the company were up 0.1 percent in early trade, performing broadly in line with the FTSE 100. (Reporting by Paul Hoskins; Editing by Rhys Jones)