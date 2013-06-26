UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, June 26 Bunzl PLC : * Trading is consistent with expectations * H1 group revenue growth is expected to be approximately 11% due to underlying
revenue growth of about 2% * H1 operating margin is expected to be at the same level as the first half of
2012 * Year to date the company has completed four acquisitions with annualised
revenue of more than £150 million
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources