LONDON Aug 30 British distributor Bunzl posted an 11 percent rise in first half pretax profit, ahead of market expectations, benefiting from acquisitions and an improved operating margin.

FTSE-100 listed Bunzl, which supplies carrier bags, take-away boxes and healthcare products, said pretax profit rose to 138.8 million pounds ($227.7 million), ahead of a company-supplied consensus forecast of 132.8 million pounds.

Sales rose by 4 percent to 2.4 billion pounds and the group's operating margin was up 20 basis points to 6.2 percent with margin improving across all areas of the business.

"Our resilient business model has delivered improved organic growth and operating margins, while operating results were bolstered by a good level of acquisition activity," Bunzl Chief Executive Michael Roney said on Tuesday.

"Looking forward, we see additioanl opportunities for continued development both organically and through a promising pipeline of acquisitions which should enable the group to achieve further growth," he added.

The company also said on Tuesday it had made further acquisitions in North America and Europe and said it would sell its British vending business for 30 million pounds.

