* CEO says over 300 mln stg available for acquisitions

* CEO says in discussions with a number of targets

* H1 pretax profit 138.8 mln stg vs f'cst 132.8 mln

* Sells UK vending business for 30 mln stg

* Interim dividend raised 13 pct to 8.05 pence a share

* Shares up 4 percent (Adds comments by CEO, analyst; updates share price)

LONDON, Aug 30 British-based business supplies distributor Bunzl posted an 11 percent rise in its first-half pretax profit on Tuesday, ahead of market expectations, and said it had over 300 million pounds ($492 million) available to expand into new countries through acquisitions.

FTSE-100 listed Bunzl, which supplies businesses with consumable products such as carrier bags for supermarkets and bandages for hospitals, said pretax profit rose to 138.8 million pounds ($227.7 million), ahead of what the company said was the consensus market forecast of 132.8 million pounds.

Sales rose by 4 percent to 2.4 billion pounds and the group's operating margin was up 0.2 percentage points at 6.2 percent with margin improving across all areas of the business.

Bunzl said it had achieved strong organic growth in North America, continental Europe and its other markets across the world, partly offset by lower sales in the UK and Ireland.

Its UK business suffered from exposure to the struggling construction sector and the public sector which has been hit by government cutbacks.

The group benefited from making seven acquisitions during the period which will add 140 million pounds to its yearly revenues.

"Our resilient business model has delivered improved organic growth and operating margins, while operating results were bolstered by a good level of acquisition activity," Chief Executive Michael Roney said.

"Looking forward, we see additional opportunities for continued development both organically and through a promising pipeline of acquisitions which should enable the group to achieve further growth," he added.

In an interview with Reuters Roney said the group could afford to spend over 300 million pounds while staying within its target net debt to EBITDA ratio range of two to 2.5 times, with the current ratio standing at two.

"Certainly we could spend upwards of 300 million pounds buying profitable companies without getting out of our range," he said.

Roney said the group, which already operates in 23 countries, was in discussion with a number of parties and was looking at opportunities in Sweden, Norway, Italy, Austria, Chile, Columbia and Singapore.

Bunzl also said on Tuesday it had spent about 65 million pounds on two acquisitions in North America and Europe and would sell its British vending business for 30 million pounds.

Shares in Bunzl, which have risen 12 percent this month on the back of the stock's perceived defensive qualities in choppy markets, were up 4 percent at 752.5 pence at 1006 GMT.

Numis upgraded its full-year pretax profit forecast to 298 million pounds from 290.8 million previously.

"Management appear confident of announcing further details in H2. This is a very well run distribution business with scale advantages and opportunities for modest growth," said Numis analyst Mike Murphy.

The group is paying an interim dividend of 8.05 pence, up 13 percent. ($1=0.610 British Pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Greg Mahlich)