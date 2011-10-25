* Q3 group revenue up 6 percent

* Revenue in UK and Ireland fell year-on-year

* Shares down 0.62 percent (Recasts, adds analyst and company comments, updates shares)

By Michelle Martin

LONDON, Oct 25 British-based business supplies distributor Bunzl said its third-quarter revenue rose as strong growth in its North American and continental European markets outweighed a weaker performance in Britain where economic conditions remain tough.

FTSE-100 listed Bunzl, which supplies supermarkets, hospitals and hotels with products ranging from carrier bags to toilet rolls, said on Tuesday that group revenue for the quarter was up 6 percent compared with the same period last year.

"This is a reassuring trading statement that reminds that Bunzl is a company which delivers good performance in difficult macro conditions," J.P. Morgan Cazenove analyst Robert Plant said.

Revenue growth in continental Europe and in the company's largest market, North America, remained strong at similar levels to first-half figures, the company said.

Bunzl's performance is a good indicator of how the wider economy is faring because it is a replenishment business which receives weekly orders from companies like Whitbread's Costa Coffee for products they ran out of the previous week, including spoons, packets of sugar and cups.

The company, which started life as a haberdashery in Bratislava in 1854, said its revenue in the UK and Ireland was "slightly behind" last year's figures due to the weak economic backdrop.

Britain's economy has barely grown since September last year as consumers rein in their spending as they grapple with soaring prices, higher taxes and slow wage increases while the government cuts spending in a bid to slash the country's large budget deficit.

Shore Capital analyst Robin Speakman said the retrenchment in the UK seemed to be bottoming.

"We expect the drag of the UK to cease over the next two quarters," he said, adding that Shore Capital expected to positively reconsider its forecasts based on Bunzl's trading statement.

Shares in Bunzl, which have gained around 3 percent over the last three months, edged down 0.62 percent on Tuesday, underperforming a 0.27 percent stronger FTSE 100 Index but remaining close to a lifetime high at around 807 pence.

The company, which makes two-thirds of its growth through takeovers, said it had achieved strong revenue and profit growth in its markets in the rest of the world on the back of acquisitions, favourable exchange rates and an improvement in operating margins.

"Today's update confirms that the group is on track for a good out-turn for the year, which we regard as a particularly encouraging performance considering the difficult economic backdrop," Investec Securities analyst Robert Morton said in a note.

The group, which operates in 23 countries and serves clients such as John Lewis and Selfridges, has made nine acquisitions so far this year and said it had substantial funding headroom for more.

Bunzl was confident it would continue to grow by making acquisitions despite the challenging economic environment.

"The company's strong cash flow and balance sheet continue to give the group the flexibility to take advantage of opportunities to consolidate further the markets in which it competes," it said in a statement.

According to Thomson Reuters data, analysts expect Bunzl to make full-year pretax profit of 286 million pounds. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Jon Loades-Carter)