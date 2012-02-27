(Repeats to additional subscribers. No change to text)

* FY pretax profit 306.1 mln stg vs 276.2 mln stg

* Revenue 5.11 bln stg vs 4.83 bln stg

* Dividend 26.35 pence vs 23.35 pence

LONDON, FEB 27 British-based business supplies distributor Bunzl beat expectations with an 11 percent rise in full-year profit, as strong growth in continental Europe and North America offset declining sales in Britain and Ireland.

Bunzl, which supplies supermarkets, hospitals and hotels with products ranging from carrier bags to toilet rolls, on Monday reported a pretax profit of 306.1 million pounds ($485.40 million) on sales 6 percent higher at 5.11 billion pounds for 2011.

FTSE-100 listed Bunzl, which raised its full-year dividend by 13 percent to 26.35 pence, said it had also been boosted by the strong performance from acquisitions made in 2010 and that the outlook was positive despite tough economic conditions.

"Even though the outlook for economic growth remains uncertain, we believe that our resilient business model, strong market position and promising acquisition pipeline will continue to provide further opportunities for the growth and development of the group," the company said in a statement.

The company was expected to report a 2011 pretax profit of between 246 million and 310 million pounds, with the average at 292 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 17 analysts.

Revenue in continental Europe and in the company's largest market, North America, grew 7 and 12 percent, respectively, offsetting a 1 percent fall in Britain and Ireland, it said.

Bunzl also said it had acquired U.S. retail gift packaging and visual merchandising firm CDW Merchants for an undisclosed sum.

Bunzl, whose shares have risen 7 percent in the last month, closed at 930.5 pence on Friday, valuing the group at around 3.1 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.6306 British pounds) (Reporting by Rhys Jones; Editing by Adveith Nair)