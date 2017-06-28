June 28 British business supplies distributor
Bunzl Plc estimated a 7 percent increase in first-half
revenue at constant currency, as a boost from recent
acquisitions continued to play out over the second quarter.
Underlying revenue growth in the range of 3 percent to 4
percent for the six months ending June 30 was mainly due to the
additional business won, albeit at lower margins, in North
America towards the end of 2016, Bunzl said.
The company, which supplies products ranging from safety
gear for builders and packaging materials for supermarkets, said
it had bought three more businesses in Spain and Canada.
Bunzl, which buys smaller businesses to expand its
operations or enter new markets and uses its scale to then drive
growth, added it had made eight acquisitions this year, spending
about 290 million pounds ($371 million) and adding revenue of
370 million pounds annually.
"With a promising pipeline of additional opportunities, I
would expect us to complete further acquisitions as the year
progresses," Chief Executive Officer Frank van Zanten said.
($1 = 0.7804 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru;
Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)