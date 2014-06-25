(Adds detail)
LONDON, June 25 British outsourcing group Bunzl
Plc said it expected to see a 6 percent rise in revenue
for the first half of its financial year helped by recent
acquisitions.
The company said on Wednesday that two acquisitions in the
Netherlands and Brazil had helped contribute to its underlying
revenue growth and that it was trading in line with
expectations.
The distributor of products such as carrier bags and food
packaging to clients including retail giant Wal-Mart has been on
a steady acquisition drive, spending 1.7 billion pounds ($2.89
billion) on 80 deals over the past 10 years.
($1 = 0.5892 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Jason Neely)