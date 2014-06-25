(Adds detail)

LONDON, June 25 British outsourcing group Bunzl Plc said it expected to see a 6 percent rise in revenue for the first half of its financial year helped by recent acquisitions.

The company said on Wednesday that two acquisitions in the Netherlands and Brazil had helped contribute to its underlying revenue growth and that it was trading in line with expectations.

The distributor of products such as carrier bags and food packaging to clients including retail giant Wal-Mart has been on a steady acquisition drive, spending 1.7 billion pounds ($2.89 billion) on 80 deals over the past 10 years.

