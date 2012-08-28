BRIEF-Graubuendner kantonalbank FY group profit stable at CHF 168.5 million
* FY Tier-1-ratio / CET-1-ratio: 18.6 pct ( year ago : 18.7 pct)
LONDON Aug 28 Bunzl PLC : * Auto alert - H1 revenue rose 7 percent to 2.61 billion STG * Auto alert - interim dividend up 9 percent to 8.8 pence per share * H1 revenue £2,612.2M. 7% * Profit before tax* £151.7M, up 9% * Strong competitive position and resilient customer sectors should enable good
growth and development
* FY Tier-1-ratio / CET-1-ratio: 18.6 pct ( year ago : 18.7 pct)
PARIS/LONDON, Feb 9 French cosmetics giant L'Oreal is weighing a possible sale of The Body Shop retail chain, it said on Thursday as it posted higher sales and profits.
PARIS, Feb 9 L'Oreal raised on Thursday the possibility of selling iconic British beauty products company The Body Shop, as the French cosmetics group posted higher sales and profits.