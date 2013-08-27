Aug 27 Bunzl PLC : * Auto alert - Bunzl PLC H1 revenue rose 11 percent to 2.96 billion

STG * Auto alert - Bunzl PLC interim dividend up 14 percent to 10 pence

per share * Profit before tax £167.6M versus £149.0M * Expects to show continued growth during the rest of the year * Promising acquisition pipeline and have had an encouraging start to the