LONDON Feb 23 Business supplier Bunzl posted a 11 percent rise in profit at constant exchange rates on Monday and said it expected further growth in 2015, both in its existing business and from acquisitions.

The distributor of products such as carrier bags and food packaging posted adjusted pretax profit of 387.8 million pounds ($596 million) for the year to end-December on revenue up 7 percent to 6.16 billion pounds.

The company, which spent 211 million pounds on 17 deals last year, announced two further acquisitions on Monday; a healthcare products suppler in Spain and a cleaning and hygiene products company in Canada. ($1 = 0.6504 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)