LONDON Aug 26 British business supplies distributor Bunzl reported a 5 percent rise in pretax profits in the first half of its financial year due to strong growth in its international markets segment.

The company said profit before tax rose to 176.6 million pounds ($292.94 million) for the period ending June 30, up from 167.6 million a year earlier.

Bunzl also announced it had acquired four new businesses in the past two months, with annualised revenue of 34.8 million, bringing its total acquisition spend for the year to 119 million. ($1 = 0.6028 British Pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Karolin Schaps)