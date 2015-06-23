LONDON, June 23 British business supplies
distributor Bunzl said organic growth slowed in the
first half of its financial year, due to some lost business and
price declines on plastic resin based products in North America.
The group, which distributes consumable products such as
carrier bags and food packaging, said its overall performance
was consistent with its expectations in April after it reported
around a 6 percent rise in group revenue due to recent
acquisitions.
However its organic growth rate of 1 percent was lower than
last year's 2 percent.
Bunzl has acquired four businesses in the United States,
Colombia, Canada and France, it said in a separate statement.
