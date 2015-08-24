LONDON Aug 24 British-based Bunzl,
which supplies supermarkets, hospital and hotels with products
ranging from carrier bags to toilet rolls, posted slower revenue
growth for the first half on Monday, blaming the loss of two big
customers and price declines in the United States.
The company also cautioned that it was seeing challenging
economic conditions and currency weakness affecting product
purchase prices in Brazil and Australia, but said it expected
its overall business to improve by the fourth quarter.
It reported revenue growth of 5 percent in the first half of
its financial year, at constant exchange rates, to 3.1 billion
pounds ($4.85 billion). That compared with 7 percent growth a
year earlier to 2.9 billion pounds.
Shares in the company fell by more than 5 percent in early
trading, making it one of the biggest fallers in the FTSE 100
index which was down 2.3 percent.
They were 3.9 percent lower at 1,715 pence by 0733 GMT. The
shares hit a record high in February as the company acquired
overseas businesses but they are now up only 2 percent this
year.
Chief Executive Michael Roney told Reuters that the loss of
two customers in the United States had been significant, and he
expected the impact of the lost business and price declines in
plastic products to be completed by end of the year.
"It was really ... a one-time type thing. We expect organic
business to start to be at a higher level in the fourth
quarter."
Roney also said the company was suffering from the impact of
currency headwinds, particularly in Brazil and Australia where
it imports a large percentage of its products.
"When you have a weak currency and a dollar-based product
coming in, you have to increase prices. So it's difficult for
us to read past all of those product import devaluations into
the market, especially if it's a weak market."
($1 = 0.6393 pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Susan Fenton)