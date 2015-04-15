April 15 Bunzl Plc
* Overall trading has been consistent with expectations at
time of annual results announcement in february
* Group revenue in q1 has increased 6% compared to same
period last year principally due to underlying growth of
approximately 2% and positive impact from acquisitions
* Today announces that it has entered into an agreement to
acquire a business in turkey and has completed three further
acquisitions in canada and netherlands
* Has agreed to acquire istanbul ticaret hirdavat sanayi as
and its related company istanbul ticaret i guvenlii ve
endüstriyel ürünler sanayi as
* Bunzl has also acquired two separate businesses based in
quebec, canada. Emballages maska inc is principally engaged in
sale of cleaning and hygiene supplies to other distributors
throughout quebec and eastern ontario
* Has purchased business of janssen packaging in netherlands
Further company coverage:
(London Equities Newsroom)