April 15 Bunzl Plc

* Overall trading has been consistent with expectations at time of annual results announcement in february

* Group revenue in q1 has increased 6% compared to same period last year principally due to underlying growth of approximately 2% and positive impact from acquisitions

* Today announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a business in turkey and has completed three further acquisitions in canada and netherlands

* Has agreed to acquire istanbul ticaret hirdavat sanayi as and its related company istanbul ticaret i guvenlii ve endüstriyel ürünler sanayi as

* Bunzl has also acquired two separate businesses based in quebec, canada. Emballages maska inc is principally engaged in sale of cleaning and hygiene supplies to other distributors throughout quebec and eastern ontario

* Has purchased business of janssen packaging in netherlands Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)