LONDON Dec 11 British business supplies distributor Bunzl reaffirmed its expectation of a 6 percent rise in full-year revenue on Thursday, helped by like-for-like growth in all its business areas.

The distributor of products such as carrier bags and food packaging to clients including retail giant Wal-Mart, said its outlook remained positive and that it saw a promising pipeline of acquisitions.

The group also said it expected operating margin would be slightly ahead of last year and announced the acquisition of cleaning and hygiene supplies business Acme in Canada. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Karolin Schaps)