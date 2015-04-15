LONDON, April 15 British business supplies distributor Bunzl reported a 6 percent rise in group revenue in the first quarter of its financial year, helped by recent acquisitions.

The distributor of products such as carrier bags and food packaging to clients including Wal-Mart said overall trading had been consistent with expectations and announced four acquisitions in Turkey, Canada and the Netherlands.

The company has been on an acquisition drive over the past 10 years, adding 100 businesses with an average annual spend of 183 million pounds ($270 million).

Bunzl said it had acquired Istanbul Ticaret in Turkey, Emballages Maska and Prescott in Canada and Janssen Packaging in the Netherlands. ($1 = 0.6776 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by David Holmes)