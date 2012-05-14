FTSE steadies after setting 1-month high, Unilever slumps
* Pearson hit by broker target price cut (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
MILAN May 14 Japan's NTT Docomo said it would launch a cash bid for Italian mobile content and apps provider Buongiorno in a deal worth up to 224 million euros ($290 million), a 14.5 percent premium to Friday's closing prices.
Buongiorno's founder and Chairman Mauro Del Rio will tender all of his 20 percent stake, cashing in around 43 million euros.
Created in 1999 in Parma, northern Italy, Buongiorno makes apps for entertainment such as music and gaming and provides epayment solutions, with more than 80 percent of its sales outside of Italy. In 2011 its revenues rose 8 percent to 229 million euros.
The Japanese telecoms giant, advised by Nomura, will offer 2 euros for each Buongiorno share through its German unit DOCOMO Deutschland, with the aim of merging it into the group.
"The acquisition will combine DOCOMO's innovative mobile business and services know-how in Japan and other countries with Buongiorno's advanced mobile technologies and extensive global customer base," according to a statement.
By 1202 GMT, Buongiorno shares were up 13 percent at 1.976 euros, close to the bid price, as Italy's all-share stock index lost 3 percent. ($1 = 0.7726 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Will Waterman)
