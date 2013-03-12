WARSAW, March 12 British medical services group
Bupa and Poland's top insurer PZU will
battle several investment funds for Polish hospital group EMC
Instytut Medyczny, sources close to the talks said.
EMC, whose market value is 160 million zlotys ($50.26
million), owns eight hospitals and 16 specialist medical
facilities in the fast-growing Polish market where growing
numbers of patients are abandoning state facilities for private
ones.
Bupa established a foothold in Poland when it agreed to buy
the country's largest medical company Lux Med for 400 million
euros in December.
PZU has been looking to expand beyond its core insurance
business in Poland and wants to buy rivals in the region.
EMC, Bupa and PZU declined to comment.
The sources would not say which private equity funds were
also interested in EMC.
EMC shares have doubled in price since it announced that it
was in takeover talks with Swedish fund EQT in October. The
discussions collapsed in December.
The stock was down 2.4 percent in afternoon trade.