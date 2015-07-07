July 7 Bupa Global, the international health insurance arm of British private healthcare group Bupa , named Sheldon Kenton global commercial director.

Kenton, previously with Cigna Corp, will report to Bupa Global Managing Director Robert Lang when he assumes the role later this year.

Kenton will focus on growing corporate sales and health benefits business in over 190 countries where the products and services of Bupa Global are provided. (Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)