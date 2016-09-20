Sept 20 Bupa Global, the international health
insurance arm of British private healthcare group Bupa Insurance
Ltd Sheldon Kenton would replace Robert Lang as
managing director.
Kenton joined Bupa Global in December 2015 as global
commercial director after 18 years with U.S. health insurer
Cigna Corp and was responsible for growing Bupa Global's
corporate sales and health benefits business.
Lang was recently appointed managing director of Bupa's
newly created International Markets business, which comprises
Bupa Global, Bupa Arabia, India's Max Bupa and Bupa's domestic
businesses in Hong Kong, China, Thailand as well as Quality
HealthCare.
