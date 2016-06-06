LONDON, June 6 Burberry paid its chief
executive Christopher Bailey 75 percent less last year than in
the 2014-15 period after the British luxury brand failed to meet
its profit target, meaning the boss lost out on his bonus and
other incentives.
Bailey's total pay package plunged to 1.89 million pounds
($2.73 million) for the twelve months ended March 31, from 7.5
million pounds the year before, after falling profit meant no
income from either an annual bonus or his longer term
co-investment plan, according to the firm's annual report.
The 160-year-old brand -- famous for its trench coats lined
with checks -- in May reported a 10 percent drop in annual
adjusted pretax profit, hit by a sales slowdown in Hong Kong and
mainland China, plus lower sales in European capitals as tourist
shoppers deserted after last year's attacks in Paris.
Bailey, who combines the roles of chief executive and chief
designer, is in the process of overhauling the business to
shrink its product range and focus more on handbags. Reflecting
the challenges, the stock is down 35 percent over the last
twelve months.
($1 = 0.6936 pounds)
