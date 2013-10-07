PARIS Oct 7 China's slowdown could be more than
just a passing phase for the luxury goods sector, the head of
British fashion house Burberry told French newspaper
Les Echos in an interview published on Monday.
The Chinese economy's 2013 growth looks set to meet the
government's 7.5 percent target, but that would still represent
the slowest pace of expansion in 23 years. A recent government
crackdown on conspicuous spending has also hit sales of luxury
items.
"This Chinese slowdown is maybe not a temporary accident but
a new normal," Burberry Chief Executive Angela Ahrendts was
quoted as saying.
Shares of Burberry were down 1.7 percent at 16 pounds by
0755 GMT.
Burberry, which rang alarm bells on a slowdown in China more
than a year ago, has shut half its stores in China since it took
over its distribution network, Ahrendts said.
"There are other growth opportunities in the world," she was
quoted as saying, listing Latin America and Indonesia, which she
described as "the new China".