BRIEF-Sainsbury's "happy" with 2016-17 profit consensus of 578 mln stg
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
LONDON May 21 British luxury brand Burberry met forecasts with an 8 percent rise in annual profit, though it reiterated that if foreign exchange rates remain at current levels there will be a material impact on 2014-15 profit.
The 158-year-old firm, known for its camel, red and black check pattern, said on Wednesday it made adjusted pretax profit of 461 million pounds ($777 million) in the year to March 31 - bang in line with analysts' consensus forecast.
Total revenue rose 17 percent to 2.33 billion pounds.
The full year dividend was 32.0 pence, up 10 percent.
The results are the first since Chief Creative and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Bailey officially succeeded Apple bound Angela Ahrendts on May 1, though his appointment was announced in October. ($1 = 0.5935 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
(Adds details) March 16 Balfour Beatty on Thursday said it returned to annual profit on the back of strong growth in its U.S. construction division and an improved performance from its British business in the second half. The company reported pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31, marking a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Balfour has spent two years overhauling
March 16 Balfour Beatty reported a return to annual profit on Thursday as its British construction benefited in the second half from the diminishing impact of loss-making historic contracts. A pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31 marked a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Its order book from continuing operations at constant exchange rates rose 15 percent to 12.7