* Q2 comparable store sales fall 4 pct
* Says environment increasingly challenging
* Shares fall up to 13 pct
By James Davey
LONDON, Oct 15 A sharp sales slowdown in Hong
Kong and China led Britain's Burberry to miss sales
growth forecasts on Thursday and warn of an increasingly
challenging environment for luxury goods sales, hammering its
shares to a near three-year low.
The brand, famous for its trench coats and cashmere scarves,
highlighted increased Chinese and global stock market
volatility, currency swings and concerns over slowing economic
growth as negative factors.
"We believe this affected the confidence of and thus demand
from luxury consumers, and especially the Chinese customers in
some of our key markets," Chief Financial Officer Carol
Fairweather told reporters.
Burberry shares, down more than 8 percent at 1,303 pence by
1345 GMT, had fallen as low as 1,236p, their lowest since
December 2012 and wiping about 700 million pounds ($1 billion)
off its market value.
Comparable store sales fell 4 percent in the three months to
the end of September after a rise of 6 percent in the previous
quarter. For the six months to the end of September, comparable
store sales growth was 1 percent versus analysts' consensus of 5
percent.
Burberry saw a mid single-digit percentage decline in
comparable-store sales in Asia Pacific, which includes Hong Kong
and mainland China, where sales were down more than 20 percent
and around 5 percent respectively.
Hong Kong and Chinese shoppers account for between 30 and 40
percent of Burberry's global revenue.
Fairweather noted growth from Chinese customers was
significantly higher in continental Europe, where Burberry's
presence is less developed compared to rivals. That reflected
the relative weakness of the euro against the Chinese renminbi
when compared with sterling.
JUST A BLIP?
Burberry forecast a return to around 5 percent growth in
comparable sales in its second half of its financial year which
runs until next March.
However, analysts said it was not yet clear whether Burberry
had just had a bad quarter or whether it was the beginning of a
downward trend.
"It would not be the first time we have seen a one-quarter
blip at Burberry," JP Morgan Cazenove analyst Melanie Flouquet
said.
Industry leader LVMH this week blamed the Chinese
slowdown and stock market collapse for lower sales growth at its
fashion and leather unit. Gucci owner Kering
publishes third-quarter sales next Thursday.
Burberry's figures were more disappointing than LVMH's, said
Exane BNP Paribas analyst Luca Solca.
"There seems to be a sign of brand specific fatigue at
Burberry," he said.
Solca added that injecting fresh creativity and innovation
into the brand might prove difficult to implement since
Christopher Bailey is both chief executive and chief creative
director.
"We have recently seen the case of Gucci, where CEO and
creative director proximity reduced available options and
delayed change, for a time," he said of a duo who were in a
relationship and were eventually sacked last year.
In Sept. 2012, Burberry was to first to warn about a major
slide in Chinese demand in response to the country's
anti-corruption campaign.
On Thursday, it said it had addressed the tougher
environment by reallocating marketing spend and controlling
costs, such as travel expenses and performance related pay.
That would minimise the impact on profit for the 2015-16
year.
It said it expected to meet the average forecast of analysts
who had recently updated forecasts, for adjusted pretax profit
of 445 million pounds. It made 456 million in 2014-15.
($1 = 0.6462 pounds)
