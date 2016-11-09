Global oil demand to grow into 2040s - BP outlook
* Recoverable oil sources enough to meet demand by 2050 twice
LONDON Nov 9 British luxury brand Burberry reported a 24 percent drop in underlying first-half profit, in line with its expectations, reflecting lower licensing revenue and tougher trading in stores in the United States and Hong Kong.
The group, which has released a short-film about its founder Thomas Burberry as its Christmas campaign, reported adjusted pretax profit of 146 million pounds ($182.15 million).
Burberry announced a 4 percent drop in half-year sales to 1.16 billion pounds ($1.44 billion) last month as weak demand in some overseas markets offset a surge in sales in its British home as tourists took advantage of a lower pound.
($1 = 0.8015 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jason Neely)
LONDON, Jan 25 Changes to U.S. energy policies under new President Donald Trump are unlikely to have a big impact on global action to curb a rise in greenhouse gas emissions, oil major BP's chief economist said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Jan 25 Luis Alvarez, the head of BT's multi-national corporate division, will take direct responsibility for the firm's European business following an Italian accounting scandal, a person familiar with the situation said.