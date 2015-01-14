UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
BERLIN Jan 14 British luxury brand Burberry warned on Wednesday that a fall in sales in the key market of Hong Kong in the last quarter of 2014 could impact its full-year margin.
Known for its raincoats with camel, red and black-check patterned linings, Burberry said retail sales rose 14 percent to 604 million pounds ($916 million), with comparable growth of 8 percent.
Burberry said Asia-Pacific delivered low single-digit percentage growth in its third quarter, October-December, compared to double-digit growth in the previous six months, as sales in the high-margin market of Hong Kong fell slightly.
It said the slowdown in Hong Kong and a change in the regional sales mix had more than offset a modest improvement from exchange rate movements, which it had said in November could hurt its full-year retail/wholesale margin.
The global luxury goods industry is facing a testing time, with the Ukraine crisis hitting demand in Russia and pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong adding to concerns about a slowdown in China, where a government crackdown on corrupt gift giving has hurt luxury sales. ($1 = 0.6594 pounds) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Kate Holton)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.