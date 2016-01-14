LONDON Jan 14 British fashion brand Burberry
posted a 1 percent rise in third-quarter sales on
Thursday buoyed by growth in China but said the outlook for the
luxury sector remained uncertain.
The 160-year-old company famous for its trenchcoats and
cashmere scarves said the mainland China market had returned to
growth but performance was weighed by Hong Kong and Macau.
Retail revenue grew by 1 percent to 603 million pounds
($869.53 million) helped by strong demand in Europe.
Like-for-like sales were unchanged year on year, an
improvement from a 4 percent fall in the second quarter.
($1 = 0.6935 pounds)
