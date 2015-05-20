* Shares fall around 5 percent
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON, May 20 Shares in British luxury goods
maker Burberry tumbled on Wednesday after it cut its
annual profit guidance, hit by foreign exchange volatility and
subdued demand in Hong Kong and the United States.
The 159 year-old firm said 2015/16 profit for retail and
wholesale - which makes up the vast majority of its business -
would be 40 million pounds ($62 million) lower than expected.
It came after Burberry reported a rise in group profit for
the year to the end of March - but adverse currency movements
due to a strong pound took a big bite out of the earnings, which
were also pressured by a fall in spending from Chinese customers
in Hong Kong.
The company said trading in Hong Kong - which accounts for a
tenth of group sales - remained challenging, while the United
States was also proving "a little softer" compared to last year.
The Americas contribute a quarter of revenue.
"At this early stage of the year, we are seeing increased
uncertainty in some markets," said Christopher Bailey,
Burberry's chief creative officer who was made chief executive
last year and now holds both roles.
Shares in the company, known for its raincoats with camel,
red and black-check patterned linings, were down around 5
percent making it the biggest faller on the FTSE index.
"Today's news provides little if any reassurance," said
Keith Bowman, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"The outlook for the group's important Chinese consumer
appears to remain finely balanced, whilst currency movements
continue to offer significant headwinds," he added.
CURRENCY HIT
Stripping out currency fluctuations, Burberry reported an 11
percent rise in underlying revenue to 2.5 billion pounds and a 7
percent rise in underlying pretax profit to 456 million pounds
for the year to the end of March.
However currency fluctuations wiped 72 million pounds from
the revenue figure and 38 million pounds from profit.
Sterling hit a seven-year high against a
trade-weighted basket of currencies earlier this month.
"With about 40 percent of our revenues in U.S. dollar
related currencies, we are exposed to movements in exchange
rates from a translation impact," Chief Financial Officer Carol
Fairweather told reporters.
"The underlying health of the business remains very strong.
It's simply the impact of translation that we can't hedge
against," she added.
Burberry said the focus on its British-made trench coats and
cashmere scarves had a been a principle driver of this year's
growth, as well as its investment in digital which outperformed
across all its regions.
It raised its full-year dividend by 10 percent to 35.2 pence
per share.
Burberry maintained its April guidance on plans to adjust
prices in some markets in response to currency fluctuations,
following similar moves by several luxury brands including
Chanel, Richemont and Cartier.
