* Q3 sales up by 1 percent, like-for-like unchanged
* Mainland China returns to growth, but HK still a challenge
* FD says luxury sector outlook still uncertain
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON, Jan 14 A return to growth in mainland
China enabled British fashion house Burberry to post a
small rise in sales in the third quarter, after missing
forecasts in the first half.
The 160-year-old company, known for its trenchcoats and
cashmere scarves, on Thursday reported growth from mainland
China, Korea and Japan, but said sales were weighed down by Hong
Kong and Macau, which are attracting fewer Chinese tourists.
Economic uncertainty in China means Burberry has suffered in
the past year from a drop in demand for luxury goods from
Chinese shoppers, who account for 30 to 40 percent of its global
revenue.
Burberry shares rose following the results, which were in
line with expectations and eased concerns of a fall in Chinese
demand, which has hit peers Gucci and LVMH.
"We are very mindful of what is happening in the luxury
sector globally ...in Hong Kong and Macau it did remain
challenging," Chief Financial Officer Carol Fairweather said.
Burberry reported a sharp sales slowdown in Hong Kong and
China in October, leading the FTSE 100 company to miss growth
forecasts and warn of an increasingly challenging environment
for luxury goods.
The results were being closely watched to see what progress
chief executive Christopher Bailey has made in tackling the
challenge of navigating difficult trading in Burberry's main
markets whilst trying to meet shareholder expectations of sales
growth in its second half.
Fairweather said the outlook for the luxury sector remained
uncertain and in response Burberry was looking to grow in
different regions, channels and products.
"As the consumer environment for luxury continues to evolve
... we are anticipating and responding by looking for new growth
opportunities," she said, adding an update with full details
would be provided at its May interim results.
Analysts expect Burberry will try to maintain its full year
profit guidance of 428 million pounds ($614.91 million), through
cost cutting measures such as renegotiating rents, curbing staff
bonuses and hiring freezes.
"This can only be seen as a short term measure as a longer
term freeze on recruitment and incentive payments will chip away
at the stability of the business," Liberum analyst Tom Gadsby
said.
Burberry's retail revenue for the three months ended Dec.
31, grew by 1 percent to 603 million pounds ($869.53 million)
helped by strong demand in Germany, Spain and Italy.
Like-for-like sales were unchanged year on year, an
improvement from a 4 percent fall in the second quarter.
Burberry said it had seen a slowdown in the UK, which had
been hit by warm weather, the strength of sterling and a drop in
Chinese and Middle Eastern customers. The Americas returned to
marginally positive growth.
($1 = 0.6960 pounds)
(Editing by Jason Neely and Alexander Smith)