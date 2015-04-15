(Corrects to show second half, not first half)

PARIS, April 15 British luxury goods maker Burberry posted a 9 percent rise in second-half underlying sales on Wednesday, with strong trading in the United States and Europe helping to make up for weakness in major markets such as Hong Kong.

Burberry's total revenue in the six months to March 31 reached 1.423 billion pounds ($2.1 billion), while sales from its directly operated network of stores were also up 13 percent on an underlying basis during the period. ($1 = 0.6780 pounds) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; editing by James Regan)