UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, July 10 A shareholder in luxury UK fashion retailer Burberry sold 69 million pounds ($117 million) of shares in the company, equivalent to 1 percent of the firm's issued share capital, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The placement from an undisclosed investor was closed this morning and priced at 1445 pence a share, a premium of 1.8 percent to Wednesday's close of 1419 pence, the source said. The sale was run by Nomura.
Shares in Burberry were last trading up 3.3 percent at 1466 pence each at 1512 GMT. ($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources