Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
(Adds details)
LONDON, July 27 British luxury brand Burberry on Friday said it had ended talks with fragrance partner Interparfums over a new agreement and was looking at other ways of developing its fragrance and beauty business.
Last week Burberry said it had served notice of its intention to terminate the licence agreement with Interparfums from the end of 2012 but that talks with the French firm about the possibility of a new deal were ongoing.
"Discussions with Interparfums SA have ended," Burberry said in a statement on Friday. "Burberry continues to pursue various strategic options to develop fully its fragrance and beauty business in the future."
Interparfums CEO Philippe Benacin told Reuters on July 17 the chances of securing a new deal with Burberry were "50-50".
Upon termination, Burberry said it would pay Interparfums approximately 181 million euros ($222.63 million).
Analysts estimate Burberry's fragrance business accounts for only about 2 percent of the British group's revenue but for about half of Interparfum's net sales. ($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by James Davey)
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.
JAKARTA/TORONTO, Feb 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Friday that an export ban remains in place at its copper mine in Indonesia, the world's second-biggest, because it has not yet reached agreement with the government on a new mining permit.