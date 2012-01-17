(Refiles to correct dateline to Jan 17, from Jan 16)
LONDON Jan 17 British luxury brand
Burberry posted a 22 percent rise in third-quarter
revenue as wealthy shoppers and tourists, particularly in Asia,
showed their resilience to shaky economies in Europe and the
United States.
The 156-year-old seller of raincoats and leather goods,
known for its camel, red and black pattern, said on Tuesday it
made 574 million pounds ($880 million) of revenues in the three
months to Dec. 31.
That compared with an average forecast of 569 million pounds
in a Reuters poll, and with first-half growth of 29 percent.
($1 = 0.6524 pound)
Reporting by Mark Potter