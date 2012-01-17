(Refiles to correct dateline to Jan 17, from Jan 16)

LONDON Jan 17 British luxury brand Burberry posted a 22 percent rise in third-quarter revenue as wealthy shoppers and tourists, particularly in Asia, showed their resilience to shaky economies in Europe and the United States.

The 156-year-old seller of raincoats and leather goods, known for its camel, red and black pattern, said on Tuesday it made 574 million pounds ($880 million) of revenues in the three months to Dec. 31.

That compared with an average forecast of 569 million pounds in a Reuters poll, and with first-half growth of 29 percent. ($1 = 0.6524 pound) (Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Dan Lalor)