LONDON Feb 12 British luxury fashion brand
Burberry is to face a class action lawsuit in the
United States, claiming it used misleading price tags at its
outlets stores to fool shoppers into believing they were getting
big bargains.
The company, which specifically manufactures some of the
products for its outlet stores, is accused of intentionally
presenting false price information on products that have never
been sold in its retail stores to mislead customers.
Burberry declined to comment.
Outlet stores typically sell excess or old stock at a
discount, although some retailers also manufacture goods
specifically for them.
The lawsuit in the latest in a long line of cases accusing
luxury retailers of marking up goods sold in outlet stores with
made-up manufacturer prices.
Last year, U.S. retailer Michael Kors agreed to pay
$4.88 million and change its sales practices to settle a similar
class action lawsuit after it was accused of creating an
"illusion" of deep discounts.
