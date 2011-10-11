* Burberry to report Q2 sales figures at 0600 GMT

* Q2 revenues seen up 25 pct to 448 mln stg

* Shares pressured by fears of China, euro zone slowdown

LONDON, Oct 12 Slowing growth in China and fears Europe is sliding back into recession could overshadow an expected 25 percent rise in revenues when British luxury group Burberry reports second-quarter figures on Wednesday.

Shares in the 155-year-old maker of raincoats and handbags, which is known for its camel, red and black check pattern, have pulled back sharply from July's record high of 1,610 pence amid growing fears of a new global economic downturn.

Investors are particularly concerned about slowing growth in China, whose shoppers and tourists have been the driving force of a surge in demand for luxury goods in recent years.

"The market is focused on 2012 uncertainty rather than the current strong trends that companies will report in the coming weeks," Deutsche Bank analysts said a recent note, adding that while they did not see a repeat of the 2008 downturn, they were cutting 2012 earnings forecasts for the sector by 8 percent.

Burberry is expected to post revenues of 448 million pounds ($700 million) for the three months ended June, according to the average forecast of ten analysts polled by Reuters.

That would mark only a slight moderation of the 30 percent growth notched up in the first quarter.

Key will be Burberry's guidance for second-half wholesale revenues, and whether it keeps full-year forecasts to grow retail selling space by 15 percent and licensing revenues by 10 percent -- both of which were raised after the first quarter.

Some analysts think Burberry is well placed to cope with tougher trading conditions thanks to its potential to expand in categories like menswear and shoes and in markets like the United States as well as many developing economies.

"With the shares down 25 percent from their peak at the end of July, Burberry is now trading on a CY12 PE (calendar year price to earnings ratio) of 16.7 times compared to a peer group average excluding Hermes of 15 times," said Seymour Pierce's Kate Calvert.

"We believe this undervalues its long term growth potential and reiterate our buy recommendation." (Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Sophie Walker)